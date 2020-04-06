Skanska renews Welsh Water partnership in £193m deal

Skanska has signed a five-year contract with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to deliver its asset management programme in the UK. The contract will be worth about £193m, Skanska said.

As part of the contract, Skanska will be responsible for building critical infrastructure across water treatment works and pumping stations as well as upgrading dams and managing pipe installations.

The contract runs from April 2020 to 31st March 2025.

Skanska, in partnership with Arcadis, was Welsh Water’s main construction supplier for a five-year term under the AMP6 (Asset Management Plan) period that ran from 2015 to March 2020. That contract was worth £25m a year.

