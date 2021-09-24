  1. Instagram
Fri September 24 2021

Skanska signed up for $82m Florida roadworks

14 hours Skanska USA has signed a US$82m contract with the Florida Department of Transportation to design and build a new interchange at Interstate 75 (I-75) and Big Bend Road in Hillsborough County.

Skanska will upgrade Big Bend Road from an existing four-lane rural roadway to a six-lane urban highway.

The project includes widening and reconstructing the road itself and reconfiguration of the I-75 ramps, to improve traffic ﬂow and reduce delays.

The planned improvements also include replacement of bridges, upgrades to lighting, and adjustment and installation of wet utilities.

Construction began in August 2021 and the new interchange is expected to be completed by August 2024.

