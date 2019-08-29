  1. Instagram
Fri August 30 2019

Skanska signs to build US school

15 hours Skanska has signed a contract worth US$113.5m (£93m) for construction of a high school in the US state of Washington.

The contract with Highline Public Schools involves the demolition of the existing high school in Burien and construction of a 22,000m2 replacement, which will serve up to 1,500 students. The project includes general and specialist classrooms, a theatre and drama classroom, career and technical education spaces, science classrooms, multiple gyms and tennis courts.

Improvements to the 13-acre site will include courtyards and recreational areas, new student pick-up and drop-off areas, bus loading and unloading zones, parking and off-site improvements to adjacent city streets.

The project is scheduled for completion in June 2021.

