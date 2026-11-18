An aseismic pedestal separates a structure, like an SMR, from any ground movements. They are a key safety component of Rolls-Royce's design for the reactors. At its Bentley Works in Doncaster, Skanska demonstrated a pioneering method to pre-cast bearings like this offsite.

"The successful completion of this demonstrator marks an important step in developing a factory-built approach to delivering our SMRs," said Ruth Todd, operations and supply chain director, Rolls-Royce SMR.

"Our delivery programme is ramping up. By testing and refining critical components ahead of deployment, we can reduce risk, improve predictability and strengthen confidence in our fleet delivery model.

"The project also highlights the value of early collaboration with our supply chain partners, bringing together expertise from across manufacturing, engineering and construction as we industrialise the delivery of nuclear power plants."

The demonstrator forms part of Rolls-Royce SMR’s approach to testing and proving construction methods before they are deployed on future power plants. Manufacturing elements away from the final construction site has the potential to provide greater control over production, quality and sequencing, while helping to make construction more predictable.

The programme brought together Skanska’s civil engineering and design capabilities, with the prototype manufactured and technical trials undertaken at Cementation Skanska’s Bentley Works facility in Doncaster.

Rolls-Royce SMR has been selected to deliver SMRs through Great British Energy – Nuclear's UK programme. The UK is expected to deliver first power from Gwyndod, Anglesey, North Wales in the mid-2030s, followed closely by the Czech Republic and then Sweden.