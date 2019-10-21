Skanska tasked with building Gothenburg hospital

Client for the new Högsbo specialist hospital is the Region Västra Götaland, Västfastigheter. The project includes a new hospital building and a supply building, totalling about 27,300 square meters, and an associated car park with 175 spaces.

The building for the specialist hospital will be five stories high and will contain operating rooms, reception and resources for imaging and sampling for both adults and children. The building will be certified in accordance with Environmental Building standard silver level.

The design is by Sweco Architects.

Construction is starting immediately and the hospital is due to be ready to receive the first patients before the end of 2023.

