  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu January 09 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. Skanska team picked for Atlanta medical centre

Skanska team picked for Atlanta medical centre

1 day A Skanska-led joint venture has won a US$113m (£86m) contract to build a new surgery and clinic in Atlanta, USA.

It will work with HJ Russell & Company for client Grady Health System to build the new Center for Advance Surgical Services (CASS). Skanska has a 75% share of the contract.

The 10-storey, 53,000m2 centre will house several outpatient clinics, and be the site of all of Grady’s outpatient surgery.

Environmental components to be built into the centre include a system to allow the harvesting and storing of rainwater from the entire block for reuse.

Completion is scheduled for September 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »