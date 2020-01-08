Skanska team picked for Atlanta medical centre

It will work with HJ Russell & Company for client Grady Health System to build the new Center for Advance Surgical Services (CASS). Skanska has a 75% share of the contract.

The 10-storey, 53,000m2 centre will house several outpatient clinics, and be the site of all of Grady’s outpatient surgery.

Environmental components to be built into the centre include a system to allow the harvesting and storing of rainwater from the entire block for reuse.

Completion is scheduled for September 2022.

