Skanska team signs €375m Finnish hospital contract

The overall project consists of two parts built by two alliance consortiums. Skanska is the main contractor in the B alliance, which is worth €375m. Oulu University Hospital, Caverion, Siemens and Tierna Group, a joint venture of architectural agencies, are also part of the alliance.

Oulu University Hospital’s new 10-storey main building, which has a total area of about 59,000m2, will house emergency rooms, intensive care units, operating rooms, delivery wards and support functions. It will replace outdated hospital buildings completed in the 1970s.

Skanska’s share of the contract is worth €190m. Caverion will be responsible for the technical systems, safety and communications technology and design management. The value of the contract for Caverion is over €100m.

“This contract strengthens Caverion’s position in demanding hospital projects in Finland,” said Caverion Finland executive vice president Ville Tamminen. “Our good experience of cooperation with our alliance partners in the Kainuu hospital project in Finland gives us a solid basis to implement this large-scale project, which utilises state-of-the-art technology in many forms.”

Buildings A and B will form a single, ten-floor entity. The total cost of the new hospital complex is approximately €1.6bn, of which new construction accounts for approximately €900m. Work on building A started last year and is being carried out by an alliance of NCC, Aro Systems, Siemens and Tierna Group.

Preparatory construction works began in 2019. The project is scheduled for completion in phases and is due to be completed in its entirety by the end of 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk