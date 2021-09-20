Skanska tightens carbon targets

Chief executive Anders Danielsson

Skanska said that the revision was made because it has already achieved 40% carbon emission reductions in its own operations compared with the base year 2015.

The overall goal for carbon neutrality by 2045 remains.

For projects developed by Skanska, the target is a 50% reduction in emissions in the value chain by 2030, compared with 2020.

Chief executive Anders Danielsson said: “The message in the report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) this autumn is clear. Society must make further efforts to drastically reduce carbon emissions. Goal-oriented initiatives in all markets now show that we are highly successful in our efforts toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 throughout the value chain. We are now increasing the pace by tightening the interim target. By offering climate-smart solutions, we are helping our customers to meet their climate targets. The work on minimizing our greenhouse gas emissions goes hand in hand with increased efficiency, better use of resources and lower costs, as well as meeting our customers’ needs.”

Lena Hök, senior vice president for sustainability, added: “The construction sector accounts for 40% of the world’s energy-related carbon emissions. This is a major challenge, but we are also part of the solution. The large amount of emissions originates from production of materials such as concrete, steel and asphalt, as well as the use of our buildings. Achieving the goal of becoming carbon neutral requires innovation and partnership with various players. We also want to see more stringent climate requirements in public procurements.”

