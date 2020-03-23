Skanska to build E.On’s Nordic HQ

The contract for the building in Nyhamnen, Malmö, was signed with real estate company Castellum.

The project has a gross area of 36,000m2 of gross area and the building will be between eight and nine floors high with a restaurant, gym and roof terrace – and the opportunity to work outdoors during the summer.

The office building has been designed to meet high sustainability requirements and will be certified in accordance with the Breeam standard. In addition, the intention is also to certify the office to the Well standards, which is based on how the built environment affects people.

Construction start is scheduled for the second quarter 2020 and the office building is due for completion during the first quarter 2023.

