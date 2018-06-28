PortmanPortman
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. Skanska to build Finish metro station

Skanska to build Finish metro station

28 Jun Skanska has won the contract for construction of a new metro station in Espoo, Finland.

The contract with Länsimetro is worth €51m (£45m) and includes the underground station in Kivenlahti, a maintenance and driving tunnel as well as two entrances above ground. The station is the final one of the second section of the western metro line, which comprises a total of five stations.

The total volume of the station will be approximately 31,000 gross square metres.

An estimated 11,000 commuters a day will pass through the station once it is in operation.

The construction works will start in August 2018 and the project is due for completion in 2022.

 

MPU

More News Channels