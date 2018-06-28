Skanska to build Finish metro station

The contract with Länsimetro is worth €51m (£45m) and includes the underground station in Kivenlahti, a maintenance and driving tunnel as well as two entrances above ground. The station is the final one of the second section of the western metro line, which comprises a total of five stations.

The total volume of the station will be approximately 31,000 gross square metres.

An estimated 11,000 commuters a day will pass through the station once it is in operation.

The construction works will start in August 2018 and the project is due for completion in 2022.