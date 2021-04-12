Skanska to build Norwegian school complex

The contract with the municipality of Trondheim is for the Nidarvoll schools – one for the 1st to 7th grades and the other for grades 8 to 10 – as well as multi-purpose hall and a rehabilitation centre.

The schools will have an area of about 14,800m2 and will house up to 1,000 students. The rehabilitation centre will cover approximately 10,000m2 over four floors and will provide 72 short-term places for rehabilitation as well as associated training and office facilities.

Solar cell panels will provide energy for the buildings and an energy centre will manage and optimise consumption.

Construction work for the rehabilitation centre is planned to start in June for completion in April 2023. Construction of the schools and multi-purpose hall is set to start in September 2021 and be completed in November 2023.

