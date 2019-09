Obos has appointed it to build 168 apartments as part of a major transformation of the Ulven district. The apartments will be in two buildings – one of five storeys and one of 14 storeys high - with a total gross area of 16,600m2.

Construction is expected to begin on 1st November and the project is due to be completed in about two and a half years.

