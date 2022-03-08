Skanska to expand Bristol school

Artist's impression of the expanded Elmfield School for Deaf Children

Skanska will carry out some demolition work before constructing a two-storey extension at Elmfield School for Deaf Children in north Bristol

The team will also refurbish the existing building and put in a playground.

The development is part of a wider programme to improve special educational needs and disability facilities (SEND) across the city. Work began in February and is due to finish early next year.

Operations director Charlie Norris said: “This scheme will improve the current facilities and give children an excellent space to learn. Work will include specialist acoustic facilities, sensory, nature and life skills rooms, alongside other teaching spaces. We will also be making improvements to the existing neighbouring primary school so children with special educational needs can learn together with mainstream pupils.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk