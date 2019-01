The project for the Norwegian Public Road Authority (NPRA) is in the county of Finnmark and includes the 3.5km-long Skarvberg tunnel on the E69 and an additional 3.8km of new road.

The aim is to secure the highly exposed section of the E69 against avalanches. In addition to the new tunnel, Skanska will build two major avalanche embankments to secure the road.

Construction starts in April and the new tunnel is due to open by the autumn of 2021.