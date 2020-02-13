Skanska wins £240m Ropemaker tower

Make Architects has designed the new building for 20 Ropemaker Street

Skanska’s client for the development is Great Elm Assets in association with Old Park Lane Management.

Main construction works are expected to start in the first quarter of 2020 and complete in early 2023. Currently the existing buildings are being demolished in advance of construction.

The 25-storey building will have 419,093 sq ft of office space, with 11,785 sq ft of retail space at ground level.

As well as main construction works, Skanska also install all the mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering services in the project,

The building sits at the junction of Finsbury Pavement and Ropemaker Street close to Moorgate tube station. It will rise to 112 metres above pavement level, with a double-height retail unit within a ‘street block’ along Finsbury Pavement. It will include a double-height entrance and lobby along Ropemaker Street with a separate dedicated cycle entrance. A single storey of business space will be located at mezzanine level within the ‘street block’.

Office space will cover 22 floors, with five accessible roof terraces. Three basement levels are provided for retail servicing, plant, facilities management, cycle and shower facilities.

Steve Holbrook, Skanska’s managing director for building, said: “We are delighted to win this contract and welcome Great Elm as a customer. We will use our knowledge and skills to deliver a building that uses the latest sustainable techniques to enhance user experience, protects the environment and creates a safe workplace. By listening to and understanding our customers and their bespoke requirements we can deliver projects on time, within budget and to a high standard.”

Architect for the project is Make Architects, with Waterman as structural engineer and Hilson Moran as building services engineer. Quantity surveyor is WT Partnership.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk