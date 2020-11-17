Skanska wins $335m contract at LA airport

98th Street will be extended to the 405 freeway as part of the project

It has signed a contract with Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) to serve to design and build the airport authority’s Roadways, Utilities & Enabling (RUE) project. Arup is the lead designer

The RUE project supports the next phase of enabling work for LAWA’s Landside Access Modernization Program, which aims to relieve congestion for people traveling to and from the third busiest airport in the world and second busiest in the USA.

The enabling work is critical for advancing projects including the Automated People Mover (APM), Consolidated Rent-A-Car (ConRAC) facility and Intermodal Transportation Facility (ITF)-West.

Completion is expected in Q4 2025.

