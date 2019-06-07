Skanska wins Bergen light rail tunnel

It has signed an agreement with Hordaland municipality to build the section of the Bergen Light Rail project from Fyllingsdalen to Bergen city centre. The contract is worth NOK982m (£89m)

Work includes the construction of a 1.2km-long tunnel and a station hall. The project also involves the construction of new infrastructure surrounding the tram, demolition work and the production of several huge concrete foundations.

Skanska said that the project has high ambitions regarding sustainability and will implement a number of actions to lower the carbon footprint including the use of biofuels, electric machines and low-carbon concrete. The project will be certified according to the ‘very good’ level of the CEEQUAL certification system.

Construction is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.