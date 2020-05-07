Skanska wins contract for Norwegian hospital

The contract with Helse Sør Øst involves construction of a 10,750m2 building that will house 80 beds as well as a kitchen and dining room together with facilities for outpatient care, treatment and services.

The building has been designed to stimulate health care and help provide the best treatment for patients through a ‘healing architecture’, good working conditions for the employees and through efficient operation. It will be constructed to energy class A.

Work is set to start immediately and the building is expected to be completed in April 2023.

