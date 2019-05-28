Skanska wins contract for Swedish homes and offices

The SEK305m (£25m) scheme will be built in Valand, a new area of the city connecting the centre with Kungsmässan Köpcentrum.

The three buildings have a total area of 18,000m2 and will stand between four to five floors high.

“We are happy to gain the trust from Aranäs to be involved and continue to develop Kungsbacka. We have already collaborated on another stage, which gave us good experiences building on this exciting urban development project,” said Skanska Sverige district manager Lotta Cvach.

Construction work will begin in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first homes are due to be ready for occupancy at the end of 2021, with all complete by February 2022.