Skanska wins extension to Kent FM contract

The Skanska team will continue to provide total facilities management services for public and educational buildings across 310 locations.

The negotiated extension is worth £12m. The original five-year contract was due to finish in November 2019 and will now extend to November 2021.

Skanska operations director Jane Cooper: “We understand the council has awarded us this extension because of our commitment to continuously improve the way we work and because we deliver high standards using innovative solutions that meet their needs.

“Working closely with our customer, the Skanska team has ensured that its estate and assets are maintained safely and compliantly. We look forward to further building on the progress to date and supporting the council for several years to come.”

Skanska said that its team has put safety first and has built up strong relationships with the supply chain. Protecting the environment has also been a high priority. The efficient use of water and energy, as well as a target of zero waste, are just some of the initiatives that have been implemented since the contract began.

General manager Lee Marples added: “Over the last four years we have delivered an exceptionally high standard of service for our customer. The team achieved this by building up a strong relationship, which resulted in a 94 per cent score in a recent customer survey completed by the council. I am delighted that we will be working together for a further two years and look forward to the community investment activities we have planned at various sites across our portfolio.”

