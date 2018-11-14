Skanska wins further work at neutron research centre

It has been commissioned by Skandrenting, through wholly owned subsidiary SKR Spallation, to build the ESS Campus under an agreement worth approximately SEK475m (£40m)

The ESS Campus is adjacent to the ESS research facility, which Skanska is already building in Lund. Three buildings with a gross area of 20,000m2 will be built on the 40,000m2 campus.

“We are building for the future with high-end sustainability goals,” said Skanska Sweden district manager Jörgen Christiansson. The office building is targeting certification to the highest level of BREEAM, Outstanding.

ESS is a pan-European research facility that will be used in a number of research areas, including environment, medicine, food and materials. The plant is a neutron source, where researchers from around the world are able to study the materials of the future to understand how they are built and functioning.

“The ESS Campus is a part of the perhaps most interesting research project ever in Sweden,” said Skandrenting CEO Johannes Nyberg. “We are very proud and happy to be part of this unique event.”

The ESS Campus will be completed by the end of 2020.