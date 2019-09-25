Skanska wins next phase of Swedish hospital project

The building for client Region Skåne consists of two towers of 10 and 11 storeys, interconnected with passageways. It will accommodate over 2,200 rooms and will be the workplace for more than 2,000 people. The project will provide more than 100,000m2 of new space for operating rooms, general care and intensive care. The new healthcare building is part of the redevelopment that Region Skåne is carrying out in the hospital area in Malmö.

The aim for the building is to be certified in accordance with Miljöbyggnad, level silver. Miljöbyggnad is a certification system focusing on energy, choice of materials and indoor environment.

Construction of the remaining stages of the project will start immediately and the new healthcare building is due to open to patients during 2024.

