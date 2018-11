The contract for client Nord-Trøndelag Elektrisitetsverk is worth about NOK390m (£36m).

The hydropower plant should produce 382GWh per year, enough to supply 20,000 households with electricity. The project has been designed with a strong environmental focus, with close attention paid to the local salmon both during construction and after completion.

Construction will begin in March 2019 and is due to be completed in August 2022.