Skills sharing campaign launched in South West

The exchange will see skilled workers sharing skills with students and teachers

Employers in the region will be paid up to £450 for delivering sessions under the programme, funded through the Department for Education's Further Education Teacher Industry Exchange, and delivered by ENDC.

The programme aims to strengthen links between the industry and further education (FE), and develop the skills needed to support Devon’s future growth. The programme aims to create a lasting culture of collaboration between employers and FE providers, ensuring learners benefit from current industry expertise while giving businesses a stronger voice in skills development. The Construction Skills FE TIE hopes to enhance the quality of construction education, strengthen the region's skills pipeline and support housing, infrastructure and economic growth.