SkyShield provides Covid screen for access platform buddies

The SkyShield, available for truck-mounted access platforms

The SkyShield, as Nationwide Platforms calls it, was developed by its in-house research and development division, BlueSky Solutions, to help reduce the risks of viruses like Covid-19 being transmitted between colleagues working in close proximity.

Workers who would otherwise be unable to maintain a two-metre distance within the confined work platform basket, are now able to safely carry out their tasks at height.

The transparent screen is made from a shatterproof polycarbonate material, weighs less than 15kg and does not affect the machine’s working wind speeds, Nationwide says.

SkyShield is currently available for Nationwide Platforms’ range of truck-mounted platforms with working heights from 22 to 90 metres, with plans to cover the remaining specialist vehicles truck-mounted models in the coming months.

“Ensuring workers maintain two-metre distancing when it comes to using MEWPs can be very challenging – especially when the majority of platform baskets measure less than two metres,” said Alexis Potter, director of specialist vehicles and tracked booms at Nationwide Platforms, UK subsidiary of France's Loxam Group. “The use of SkyShield when using our truck-mounts is the perfect solution to this problem and once installed the customer is free and, importantly, safe to carry out the job at hand.”

