Sleeping on the job bolsters HSE’s case

The Bolton site

Venus Properties & Development Limited has been ordered to pay nearly £30,000 in fines and costs after a prosecution brought by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE).

Manchester magistrates heard how HSE inspectors issued Venus Properties with multiple prohibition and improvement notices after visiting the new Venus Foods supermarket under construction on Manchester Road, Bolton three times between October 2019 and January 2020.

Work at height breaches were found on every occasion and other breaches included sleeping on site, lack of guarding on a metal guillotine, electrical safety, wood dust and safety during lifting operations.

The HSE investigation found that the company failed to properly assess, plan and implement health and safety procedures and measures resulting in repeated breaches giving rise to significant risk.

Venus Properties & Development Limited of High Street, Waltham Cross, Herts pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and was fined £23,000 with costs of £6,917.40.

