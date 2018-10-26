Slow progress wooing female apprentices

According to a report by the Department for Education, 88% of apprenticeship starts in the construction industry in 2016/17 were male.

Redrow human resources director Karen Jones, who is also a non-executive director of the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), said schoolgirls needed more and better careers advice on the possibilities of working in construction.

She said: “With Brexit sharpening concerns that the construction skills shortage will deepen, it is more important than ever that we reach out to young people of both genders, and ensure they are educated in the different career paths that construction can offer. Our most recent Apprenticeships report revealed that just over half (56%) of young women had received careers advice on apprenticeships, compared to 70% of young men. It is vital that schools help break the gender stereotype and show that construction offers a rewarding career path to those from both sexes.”