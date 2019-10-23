Slower month for builders merchants

Total builders merchants’ sales in August 2019 were down 5.6% compared with the same period in 2018.

On a like-for-like basis, with one less trading day, average sales a day were only 1.1% down.

The best performing sector in August was Kitchens & Bathrooms, which increased by 3.0% year-on-year, on an adjusted basis.

Other sectors which recorded per diem growth included Plumbing, Heating & Electrical (+2.3%), Workwear & Safetywear (+1.8%) and Ironmongery (+1.5%).

Average daily sales declined for Timber & Joinery (-5.2%), Tools (-7.1%) and Heavy Building Materials (-0.8%).

Compared with the previous month, total August 2019 sales were down by 11.4% overall or by an average 2.9% per day. Landscaping (-9.5%), Timber & Joinery (-2.1%) and Heavy Building Materials (-3%) were significantly down. All product categories saw sales decrease in August compared to July.

On the plus side, sales in the rolling 12 months September 2018 to August 2019 were up 1.6% on the previous 12 months and 2019 year-to-date sales also remain positive at 1.2% compared to August 2018.

Source: GfK

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk