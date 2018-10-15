  1. Instagram
Mon October 15 2018

SMEs share in Scottish road materials frameworks

4 hours The 35 winning bids - about half of them from SMEs - have been announced for a £10m series of framework contracts to supply road maintenance materials to all Scotland's local authorities.

The contracts were tendered by Scotland Excel, a non-profit service shared by the 32 local authorities.

There were seven lots: pedestrian safety barriers; drainage products; concrete products; line marking and anti-skid surfacing; bollards and verge markers; traffic management; and miscellaneous road products. Each was assessed on a basis of a 20% weighting for technical quality and 80% for price.

The winners are:

  • lot 1 (pedestrian safety barriers - £0.5m) - Fabrikat (Nottingham), Mallatite, James Cowie & Co, Hugh Logan Plant & Engineering Services;
  • lot 2 (drainage products - £3m) - GPH Builders Merchants, Grafton Merchanting GB, Saint-Gobain Building Distribution, Scotia Supply;
  • lot 3 (concrete products - £2.5m) - GPH Builders Merchants, Grafton Merchanting GB, Saint-Gobain Building Distribution, Keyline Builders Merchants;
  • lot 4 (line marking and anti-skid - £0.5m) - Mallatite, Saint-Gobain Building Distribution, Geveko Markings UK, Jack Coupe & Sons;
  • lot 5 (bollards and verge markers - £1.5m) - Mallatite, Saint-Gobain Building Distribution, Broxap, Traffic Management Products, Keyline Builders Merchants, Glasdon (UK), Marwood Electrical Company;
  • lot 6 (traffic management - £0.5m) - Mallatite, Bunzl UK, Fleming & Company (Machinery), PF Cusack (Tools Supplies);
  • lot 7 (miscellaneous road products - £1.5m) - Mallatite, GPH Builders Merchants, Grafton Merchanting GB, Saint-Gobain Building Distribution, Bunzl UK, PF Cusack (Tools Supplies),  LC Packaging UK, Scotia Supply.
