An affordable housing project in Warrington, courtesy of Harbour Construction

Almost three-quarters (72%) of SME home builders surveyed reported moderate or significant difficulties in securing commercially viable bids from registered providers (RPs, typically housing associations) for Section 106 Affordable Homes.

Seven in ten (70.5%) cited schemes being too small or offering too few Affordable Homes to attract RP interest as a key barrier, while funding and borrowing constraints (48.2%) and RPs prioritising other development opportunities (43.8%) were also major challenges.

The findings come as the Government reaffirms its commitment to deliver increased Social and Affordable Housing, while confirming it will not proceed with proposals to allow developers of medium-sized sites (defined as those comprising 10 to 49 homes on a total land area of up to 2.5 hectares) to opt for a financial contribution in lieu of providing on-site Affordable Housing. More than nine in ten respondents (92%) warned that the decision would undermine site viability and slow the delivery of much-needed private and affordable new homes.

Section 106 (S106) agreements are legally binding agreements between developers and local planning authorities that secure infrastructure and Affordable Housing as part of new developments. Over the past decade, they have been responsible for delivering almost half of all new Affordable Homes in England. RPs typically purchase these homes at a discount, but mounting financial pressures are making them increasingly unable to acquire them, particularly on smaller developments where RPs find managing a limited number of Affordable Homes across multiple sites operationally inefficient and financially unviable.

The survey found that 52.5% of respondents said providers typically required a minimum of between 11 and 30 Affordable Homes. However, a third (33.4%) said providers typically preferred packages of more than 30 homes, highlighting the acute challenges facing smaller developments.