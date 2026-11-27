SMT has been appointed as the official and exclusive distributor in Great Britain for Sennebogen Green Line material handlers and Multi Line telehandlers, with immediate effect.

The agreement covers England, Scotland and Wales, with SMT providing sales, application advice, parts and aftersales support through its existing depot network. The move comes following the recent administration of previous dealer Molson Group.

SMT states that its immediate priority is to provide continuity and reassurance for existing Sennebogen users in Britain, keeping machines operational and support uninterrupted. The company also indicated that it hopes to offer new roles to experienced former Molson employees as the partnership develops.

The two businesses already collaborate in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as several African markets. SMT reports that extending this arrangement to Great Britain broadens its product offering alongside its existing Volvo Construction Equipment franchise, targeting customers in the scrap, recycling, waste management, ports, timber, demolition and construction sectors.

SMT Group chief executive Jérôme Barioz said: “Our teams in Europe and Africa have built valuable experience selling Sennebogen equipment and supporting customers. Bringing that experience to Great Britain, backed by SMT’s people and customer support network, will allow us to provide the responsive, expert service customers expect from both organisations.”

SMT GB managing director Phil Battle added: “Adding Sennebogen to our portfolio significantly expands what we can offer our customers in Great Britain. Sennebogen’s purpose-built material handlers and multi-line telehandlers are a natural fit with our Volvo CE range.”

Erich Sennebogen, managing director of Sennebogen, and sales managing director Alfred Endl stated that the manufacturer will provide support across all areas to establish the new British distribution arrangement.