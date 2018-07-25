SNC-Lavalin picked for Dubai substations

The CA$90m (£52m) contract for Meydan Group involves the provision of engineering and procurement services for the three 132/11kV substations serving the Meydan One development in Dubai, UAE.

SNC-Lavalin will undertake the full design and delivery for the Mahra, Jeyad and Forsan gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substations, including the civil design and delivery of three two-storey buildings, all electrical equipment and electro-mechanical works.

Deliverables for each of the three substations include the design, procurement, installation and commissioning of the 132kV and 11kV switchgears, 132/11kV 35/50MVA transformers, shunt reactors, capacitors and earthing transformers together with associated control and protections.

“SNC-Lavalin has considerable experience in delivering substations, with over 2,500 completed around the world over the last 100 years, and we’re proud to be using that experience to successfully and safely deliver this project,” said SNC-Lavalin president, clean power, Marie-Claude Dumas. “The Mahra, Jeyad and Forsan substations are a key part of this exciting development, helping to form the backbone of the electrical infrastructure that will address growth demand in the new Meydan One development.”