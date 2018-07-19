SNC-Lavalin targets nuclear decommissioning

Holtec uses specialised containers to store spent fuel

It has formed a US-based joint venture, Comprehensive Decommissioning International (CDI), with Holtec International. Decommissioning has become a rapid growth market in the US, with a forecast value exceeding US$14bn over the next 10 years.

SNC-Lavalin claims that CDI’s use of innovative technologies means that it is the best-equipped company to cut the total time elapsed to release plant sites for unrestricted use to eight years or fewer. The predicted timings are subject to local regulatory approvals and exclude temporary dry storage installation.

“CDI’s vision is to become the leading decommissioning contractor in this market,” said Pierre Oneid, Holtec’s senior vice-president and chief nuclear officer. “Now is the time to invest and the parent companies are bringing their joint skills, technologies and financial strength together to lead the way in decommissioning and spent fuel storage.”

“This joint venture expands our existing collaboration with SNC-Lavalin on our small modular reactor, the SMR-160, to the decontamination and decommissioning sector of the nuclear industry,” said Holtec’s president and CEO, Dr Kris Singh. “We will leverage our used fuel storage and transport expertise, now in use by 110 nuclear reactors around the world, to pave the way for what we call prompt decommissioning.”

“SNC-Lavalin continues to expand its participation in the nuclear value chain, working with its valued partner, Holtec,” said Sandy Taylor, SNC-Lavalin’s president, Nuclear. “Over and above our collaboration with Holtec for small modular reactors, the unique contributions of our respective companies bring a complete solution to reactor decontamination and decommissioning, bringing technology and innovation to fuel management and facilities dismantlement.”