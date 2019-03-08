SNC-Lavalin team named for $660m Ottawa light rail scheme

It wholly-owned subsidiary TransitNext has been selected by the City of Ottawa for the 12km extension of the line from Greenboro to Limebank and a 4km spur line - a section of which will be elevated guideway - for connections to the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.

SNC-Lavalin will design, build, finance and maintain the new extension, and will also assume responsibility for the long-term maintenance of the existing Trillium Line.

The Trillium Line extension will cost approximately CA$660m, with SNC-Lavalin providing approximately CA$136m in private capital contributions.

The project will include extension of five station platforms on the existing Trillium line, construction of two new stations on the existing line along with four on the extension and two along the spur line. There will also be construction of a new maintenance and storage facility is included. In addition, SNC-Lavalin will be supplying seven new vehicles and overhauling six existing trains. It will carry out maintenance of the system for 27 years.

“The Trillium Line extension is an exciting transit expansion project that has been designed to not only address the City of Ottawa’s needs in the shorter-term, but also allow for future conversion to twin-track electric,” said SNC-Lavalin president, infrastructure, Jonathan Wilkinson.

Financial close is expected to occur in the coming weeks.