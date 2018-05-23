SNC-Lavalin wins Saudi district cooling scheme contract

The contract is for the expansion of Central District Cooling Company’s Jabal Omar Development Company (JODC) district cooling scheme.

Under the contract, SNC-Lavalin is responsible for the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of an additional cooling capacity of 12,000 refrigeration tons (RT) with all associated equipment, energy transfer stations and chilled water network. The project is designed to achieve a total cooling capacity of 47,000RT, giving an energy-efficient way of keeping people cool in hot weather.

The JODC expansion contract is valued at SAR160m (£32m).

“With this 7th district cooling project in Saudi Arabia and our 46th overall in the Middle East, not only are we confirming our world-leading reputation in this sector, but we’re also delivering on our vision of engineering complex projects for a sustainable lifespan,” said SNC-Lavalin president, infrastructure, Ian L Edwards.

“Our district cooling projects provide chilled water for residential apartments, offices, universities, hotels, military facilities, stadiums, hospitals and government institutions in the Middle East and this contract reflects our strategy of bringing the full spectrum of our global expertise to the region,” said Mohamed Youssef, senior vice-president infrastructure Middle East, SNC-Lavalin.

Plant construction is scheduled to begin July.