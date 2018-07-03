Snorkel adds trigger protection

Snorkel trigger guard is fitted directly to enable switch operated joysticks

The new trigger guard is also available for retrofit to electric and rough terrain scissor lifts, as well as any Snorkel models with an enable switch operated joystick, including some electric boom lifts, towable booms and mast booms.

The trigger guard fits directly onto the joystick and provides an additional level of protection over the enable switch to prevent involuntary movement, without affecting normal operation of the controls.

Chief executive Matthew Elvin said: “We take safety seriously, and the introduction of the trigger guard solution provides operators with an additional level of protection on machines which utilize an enable switch operated joystick, from involuntary movement.”

“As with our Snorkel Guard secondary guarding system for boom lifts, we felt it important to not only offer a solution on new build machines, but also make it available on as many of our legacy machines as possible.”