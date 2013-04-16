Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk
Snorkel unveils new RT scissor
16 Apr 13 Snorkel has unveiled the first in new series of high capacity rough terrain scissor lifts at plant show Bauma.
The Snorkel S4390RT, aimed at the construction market, has a 13.1m maximum platform height. The machine is fitted with twin 1.3m deck extensions which provide a large working area of 1.82m x 6.60m and a safe working load of 680kg. The company is launching two other platforms this week: the S3970RT, with a maximum platform height of 11.5 m, is a compact rough terrain scissor lift designed for working in confined spaces. A prototype of Snorkel’s new low-level access platform has also been unveiled. The S1030E self-propelled mini-scissor lift is battery-powered. The company says it is lightweight enough for almost any floor with load-bearing restrictions and can be driven at full height.