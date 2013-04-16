Snorkel unveils new RT scissor

The S4390RT with twin deck extension

The Snorkel S4390RT, aimed at the construction market, has a 13.1m maximum platform height. The machine is fitted with twin 1.3m deck extensions which provide a large working area of 1.82m x 6.60m and a safe working load of 680kg. The company is launching two other platforms this week: the S3970RT, with a maximum platform height of 11.5 m, is a compact rough terrain scissor lift designed for working in confined spaces. A prototype of Snorkel’s new low-level access platform has also been unveiled. The S1030E self-propelled mini-scissor lift is battery-powered. The company says it is lightweight enough for almost any floor with load-bearing restrictions and can be driven at full height.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk