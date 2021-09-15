So Modular branches out into skip hire

So Skips is the skip hire division of So Modular

So Skips, the new division of So Modular, intends to use timber wastage recovered from its skips for the recently installed biomass boiler at its new manufacturing works in Neath, South Wales.

As well as heating the factory and offices, the woodburning stove is also used to dry treated timber in the in-house treatment tank.

So Skips is targeting both commercial business and private customers.

So Modular operations director Charlotte Hale said: “This is a very exciting new division to launch for us here at So Modular. The fact that we will be recycling all waste timber recovered from the skips means that customers know it won’t be going to landfill, making it a far greener option for them, and helping reduce their carbon footprint – which I’m sure is something we all want.”

