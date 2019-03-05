Socotec acquires second monitoring specialist

Survey Associates work includes monitoring London Underground and Network Rail structures.

Socotec moved into the UK in 2017 with the acquisition of ESG, a leading provider of testing, inspection and certification services to the UK construction industry. It then acquired ITM Monitoring in March 2018.

Uckfield-based Survey Associates will be combined with ITM to form Socotec Monitoring UK Ltd as a specialist monitoring division of Socotec UK.

Socotec UK chief executive Ian Sparks said: “The acquisition of Survey Associates Ltd further strengthens our position in the UK market by broadening the monitoring capabilities already offered by ITM Monitoring, and provides significant opportunities within the infrastructure sector. This is something ITM and Socotec UK have already demonstrated through collaboration on a number of infrastructure projects.”

Jon Scott, managing director of Socotec Monitoring UK, said: “ITM Monitoring has worked with Survey Associates Ltd on a number of infrastructure projects over many years, where multiple technical disciplines across monitoring and infrastructure have been used to provide a comprehensive solution for clients.

“By expanding our monitoring provision, our clients now have the benefit of a single specialist contractor to deliver analysis, design and execution of asset risk control throughout the asset lifecycle, from the planning and design stage through to decommissioning, mitigating the risk to people, property, budgets and timescales.”