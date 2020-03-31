South African road maintenance to continue during lockdown

The national government’s designation applies to both Sanral’s routine road maintenance (RRM) and toll operations. Sanral has subsequently informed employees and service providers to enable these services to be executed during the lockdown period.

CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma said: “RRM activities are important to ensure good safety performance of national roads, while toll operations are equally important to ensure seamless mobility and effective traffic and incident management throughout the toll road network of South Africa.”

Sanral said that it is following guidelines issued by the Department of Health to ensure the health of its employees as well as essential road users.

Measures are also in place for a skeleton crew to operate the freeway management system (FMS) in order to monitor the road network for rapid incident responses.

All Sanral construction projects are suspended and locked down with security personnel in place to protect materials and assets.

