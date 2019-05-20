South Ayrshire beats target for refurbs of empty homes

before and after

The council has committed to ensuring the delivery of about 1,000 new affordable homes during the five years from 2018 to 2023. Bringing empty private homes back into use as affordable accommodation is seen as vital in meeting targets.

The council’s target for the 2018-19 period was 20; so far it has ensured that 37 properties will be occupied once more.

Working closely with property owners has been crucial to the initiative. The council offers interest free loans of up to £20,000 for the owners of empty properties to carry out repairs and refurbishments provided properties are rented at affordable rates.

There is also an option for owners who don't want to become landlords to carry out repairs and then pay back the loan when they sell their property.

Douglas Hutchison, director – people at South Ayrshire Council, said: "Bringing empty houses back into use as homes is good news and exceeding our target is even better. Since 2011, we have brought 153 empty houses back into use which is a significant achievement.

"Hopefully by making it as easy as possible for owners to bring their properties back into use, we will continue to expand the choice of affordable homes across South Ayrshire."