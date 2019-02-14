South Ayrshire sets out plan for new school campus

The campus will house replacements for Glenburn Primary School and St Ninian's Primary School as well as a new standalone early-learning centre. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2021.

The Glenburn school’s site has been chosen as the preferred location as it is large enough to accommodate the new schools and early learning centre as well as outdoor areas. It also provides better access pedestrians and vehicles.

The campus will feature outdoor classroom facilities, multi-use games halls, social areas for play and even allotments. There will also be fully accessible community spaces, which are not present at the existing schools.

Although it will be a joint campus with some shared facilities, each school will retain its own name, identity, staff and pupils, while the new early learning centre will have its own dedicated centre manager.