Southern Housing adds to pipeline

On Glengall Road in southeast London, an old factoiry site will be turned into flats

The six new sites add 488 homes to its pipeline of planned construction, contributing 7% of the group’s target of 7,500 new homes before 2027.

Development director Oliver Boundy said: “There is no doubt that we have made a strong start to 2020. We have already signed contracts on six new sites. Taken together, they will add almost 500 new homes to our portfolio; a clear demonstration of our commitment to providing more decent, affordable homes and services to more people right across our operational area.”

The six new development sites are:

Herald Street, Tower Hamlets, east London

A former warehouse in Bethnal Green is being converted into 62 new apartments, with 80% of them ‘affordable’. Construction is under way and will complete in February 2022.

Glengall Road, Southwark, south London

This site, off the Old Kent Road, has a resolution to grant planning permission for 181 new homes on the site of a former factory and warehouse. The scheme will provide commercial workspace, some of it discounted for local artisans and start-ups. Site mobilization is expected in the next few months.

Ockford Park, Godalming, Surrey

Southern Housing will work with Cala Homes to deliver 80 affordable homes as part of the larger 286-home development. Southern Housing’s homes will be delivered between 2021 and 2023.

Wings Nursery and Wings House, Woodchurch, Adur

Southern Housing plans to deliver 75 new homes across two adjacent sites with private developer Thakeham Client. The former Wings Nursery site was purchased with outline planning permission for 55 homes and a separate planning application for Wings House will be submitted in the coming months.

Old Portsmouth Road, Guildford, Surrey

A site has been purchased in Guildford for the construction of 39 homes and the refurbishment of a Grade II listed building. This will be delivered in 2022.

West Kent College, Tonbridge & Malling, Kent

A planning application will be submitted in March 2020 for 51 new homes (pictured below). According to the plans, the three- and four-bedroom houses and apartments will be delivered by Southern Housing in 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk