Southern Water signs up IWJS

The contract includes an option to extend by a further four years, beyond the current asset management period.

IWJS, formerly Industrial Water Jetting Systems, was acquired by M Group Services in March 2019, making it a sister company of Morrison Utility Services.

Under the terms of the agreement, IWJS will investigate and analyse Southern Water’s asset conditions. The scope of activity will include; impermeable area surveys, infiltration tests, connectivity survey for sewers, CCTV surveys and underground asset surveys including manholes and pumping stations.

IWJS managing director Christopher Stewart said: “This framework expands our portfolio of major water company clients and assists our expansion into the south of England. We will be deploying the latest manhole scanning technology to deliver faster, more accurate asset data and we look forward to supporting Southern Water’s focus on delivering first-class customer service to the communities it operates in.”

