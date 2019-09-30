Southwark seeks contractor for estate renewal

New flats designed by Weston Williamson

The £24m project involves the demolition of buildings and construction of new housing.

Florian and Racine are two single-story blocks, built in 1959, that between them have 33 one-bedroom flats. They are flanked by two taller blocks, Marie Curie House and Lakanal House.

They are to be replaced by 81 new homes, in three blocks of four, five and seven storeys, designed by architect Weston Williamson.

The work is to be delivered in two phases. Phase one involves demolition and reconstruction of the Florian site. Phase two is the Racine site.

The contract notice for Sceaux Gardens states that the deadline for initial submissions is 6th November 2019 via: https://procontract.due-north.com

