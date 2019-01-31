Spaceport, roads and rail set to benefit from £240m Ayrshire deal

The UK and Scottish governments have confirmed they will each invest £100m into a package of projects. The three Ayrshire councils will also commit financially to the Deal with their investment likely to be around 20% of the overall package.

Some of the projects included in the Growth Deal’s strategic plan are Spaceport Infrastructure & Visitor Centre in Prestwick; creating a major waterfront tourist destination at Irvine’s Harbourside and the Ardeer Peninsula; and investment in road and rail infrastructure across the region.

The local councils expect the deal to create thousands of jobs, bring £2bn of investment into the area, improve local infrastructure and breathe new life into the Ayrshire economy.

At a visit to the Halo site in Kilmarnock, secretary of state for Scotland David Mundell confirmed the financial package agreed by the UK government. In parallel the Scottish government, which had already made clear its commitment to the Growth Deal, announced that it would match the funding.

Councillor Joe Cullinane, leader of North Ayrshire, said: “This has been a real collective effort by the three Ayrshire Councils, cross-party politicians, the public and private sector and many other partners.

“We are thrilled to have now received this confirmation of funding from the UK and Scottish Governments and are excited to say that that work will start on these projects this year.”