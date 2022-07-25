  1. Instagram
Wed July 27 2022

Sparrows signs £50m North Sea crane contract

1 day Sparrows Group has secured a £50m contract with a “major UKCS operator” to provide crane management services in the North Sea.

The five-year agreement will see the group deliver crane operations and maintenance services across 10 of the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) operator’s assets in the North Sea, and includes two, two-year extension options.

Sparrows, whose acquisition by Altrad was completed earlier this year, has held the contract since 2018 and will continue to provide operation, maintenance, and engineering services across 38 cranes.

The scope of the contract also includes development and implementation of planned maintenance routines, as well as undertaking planning and risk assessment for all lifting operations.

All onshore support will be carried out from Sparrows’ Aberdeen headquarters, including technical and safety audits, and any repair and refurbishment work required.

Sparrows chief executive Stewart Mitchell said: “This new five-year contract is in addition to the inspection services work which we were awarded by the operator two years’ ago, demonstrating the high-quality service we have delivered to ensure safe and efficient operations.

