Speculative office block planned for NOMA

CGI of 4 Angel Square

The 200,000 sq ft office building is planned for the corner of Corporation Street and Miller Street in Manchester.

Called 4 Angel Square and designed by SimpsonHaugh, it would be the first speculative new build office development in the 20-acre NOMA neighbourhood, which is in the northern part of Manchester city centre.

MEPC head of development Paul Pavia said: “Major corporates from not just the UK but across the globe are looking to base some of their operations in Manchester, thanks to the city’s strong civic leadership, thriving culture and leisure scene and increasing transport and digital connectivity. 4 Angel Square will bring some much needed supply to the Manchester office market, with demand for high quality workspace outstripping supply and we’re excited to be submitting our proposals to the city council.”

In total, NOMA will provide 2.5 million sq ft of both new-build and renovated office space, along with housing as well as retail and leisure space.

One Angle Square opened in 2013 and is home to the Co-Operative Group. It was built by BAM.