Speedy expands in Doncaster

Kelly Adams, Speedy regional director for Yorkshire & the northeast

Speedy’s 15,000 sq ft centre on Sandall Stones Road in Kirk Sandall is four times the size of its previous site on Kelham Street.

Speedy also intends to run training programmes at the facility, once social distancing restrictions allow.

Kelly Adams, regional director for Yorkshire & the northeast at Speedy, said: “The new centre will enhance the vital services the region’s contractors need to deliver the major development and infrastructure projects underway across the region – including the regeneration projects underway across central Sheffield and Doncaster.

“Doncaster is also a strategically important location for our national rail services business. The town is among one of the biggest rail conurbations in the country, bolstered most recently by Siemens’ new train manufacturing factory being constructed nearby in Goole.”

