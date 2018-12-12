Speedy introduces live delivery tracking

Customers can now sign up for delivery and collection text notifications. They will now receive a link in their 'On Way' text. The link opens up a web page with a map showing the location of the Speedy van, the customer's site, driver details and delivery status.

The live delivery tracking service comes on the back of Speedy’s same day delivery promise.

Chief executive Russell Down said: “We are dedicated to innovation and providing our customers with a trusted and reliable service to help them deliver their projects successfully. On time delivery and collection is of paramount importance to our customers. We are delighted to now be able to provide real-time delivery and collection status information which will help customers plan their activities more effectively by knowing exactly when their equipment will arrive on site.”

Speedy already offer customers a national same day delivery promise on the most commonly-used equipment for orders before 3pm. This near real-time service delivery promise was strengthened in November through the introduction of a four-hour delivery promise on the top products in London as part of Speedy’s Capital Commitment guarantee.